Two Irish winners of tonight's EuroMillion Plus worth €500,000

There was no winner of tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot worth €17 million.

But Christmas has come early for two Irish EuroMillions players who have won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning tickets were bought in the Mid-West and Dublin.

Check the results below to see if you are one of the lucky two .

Lotto Results: Friday, December 22, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 16
    • 24
    • 27
    • 34
    • 13



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 18
    • 21
    • 23
    • 4



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    The was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 5
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 43
    • 3
    • 6



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There were two winners of the Plus top prize. The winning tickets were sold in the Mid-West and Dublin.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 22
    • 30
    • 48



