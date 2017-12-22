Two Irish winners of tonight's EuroMillion Plus worth €500,000
There was no winner of tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot worth €17 million.
But Christmas has come early for two Irish EuroMillions players who have won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.
The winning tickets were bought in the Mid-West and Dublin.
Check the results below to see if you are one of the lucky two .
Lotto Results: Friday, December 22, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 5
- 16
- 24
- 27
- 34
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 9
- 15
- 16
- 18
- 19
- 25
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 3
- 7
- 18
- 21
- 23
- 4
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €17,000,000
The was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 5
- 24
- 30
- 31
- 43
- 3
- 6
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There were two winners of the Plus top prize. The winning tickets were sold in the Mid-West and Dublin.
- 4
- 6
- 22
- 30
- 48
