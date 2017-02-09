Two Irish among four charged following Amsterdam gun incident

The four man gang arrested by armed police in Amsterdam last Sunday night have been charged with a number of offences in a Dutch court today.

The gang, made up of two Irish and two British nationals, appeared in court following their arrest last Sunday night in the city’s Rembrandt Square after a man approached police and told them he had been threatened with a gun.

According to RTE one of the men, described as senior member of the Kinahan gang, has been charged with attempted manslaughter.

It is reported the three other men have been charged with the possession of firearms.