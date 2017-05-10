Two investigations underway into allegation Garda recorded CCTV footage of woman's arrest

Two separate investigations are underway into allegations a Garda recorded CCTV footage of a woman's arrest in Dublin.

The woman was detained under mental health laws after she was found walking naked in St Stephen's Green on April 7.

A Garda is accused of filming the camera feed of the incident and sharing it on WhatsApp.

It was later uploaded to Facebook and viewed more than 120,000 times, before senior Gardaí contacted the company and it was taken down on April 11.

The woman's body was found the following day and it is believed she had taken her own life.

Where there is concern that a Garda may have acted in a way where someone has died or someone has suffered an injury, under the laws the force has to go to GSOC for an investigation.

Also, because there is an allegation of reckless endangerment on behalf of the Garda in question, a criminal investigation is underway and a Detective Superintendent has been appointed to it.