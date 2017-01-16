Two investigations underway after man dies in Kerry farm accident

Investigations are underway after a man was killed in an accident on a farm in County Kerry.

It happened at 11.30am today at in Lisheenbawn, Farranfore.

The man, who is in his thirties was taken to Tralee General Hospital with critical injuries - but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have launched separate investigations.
