Two in hospital following 'serious' traffic accident in Cork

Two people are in hospital following what Gardaí are calling "a serious road traffic collision" in Cork today.

The accident happened on the N28, Carr’s Hill, Douglas in Cork at around 7am this morning.

It involved two cars on the Carrigaline side of the Bloomfield interchange.

The drivers of both cars have been taken to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the collision to contact them at Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.