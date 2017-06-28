Two high-powered sports cars stolen from Wicklow house

By William O'Toole

Gardaí in Wicklow are investigating the theft of two high-powered sports cars from a house in the early hours of Tuseday morning, writes William O'Toole.

The incident happened after the house in Dunlavin was broken into as the owners slept.

It is understood that the culprits gained access to the house via the rear of the property and stole the keys from the kitchen.

The two cars that were taken were a Black Audi A6 Sline and a Black BMW 320Msport

The Black BMW is a particularly distinctive car and investigating gardaí believe it will be easily spotted.

Its features include twin power-flow exhaust, 330 rear diffuser, 19″ CSL wheels, rear privacy glass, and a boot lip spoiler and its owners describe it as ‘one of a kind’.

Gardaí believe that the cars were either stolen to order or stolen to be used in a crime.

A Garda spokesperson said that the cars taken were typical of those that are stolen order.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area or who might have picked up the cars on CCTV in the Dunlavin area to come forward," he said.

“We would also ask anyone who see’s either of these cars or who might be offered these cars to come forward.”

Anyone with information or who may see the vehicles pictured is asked to contact Baltinglass garda station on (059) 6482610.