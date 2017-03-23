Two held in Dublin over PSNI officer bomb bid in 2015

Two men have been arrested in Dublin over the attempted murder of a policeman in the North in 2015.

Gardaí detained the pair, aged 29 and 32, in Dublin after the PSNI sought their extradition.

The arrests were in connection with a bomb discovered attached to a PSNI officer's vehicle in the village of Eglinton on the outskirts of Derry city in June 2015.

The officer's wife was also a member of the force.

The men are wanted in the North on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life, the PSNI said, and they were detained under a European Arrest Warrant.