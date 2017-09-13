Two gardaí on another investigation in Ballymun shop during robbery, court hears

A 29-year-old man appeared in court today charged with robbery at a shop in Ballymun yesterday.

Patrick Dunne, with an address in Jarlath’s road in Cabra, is alleged to have entered the Centra shop on Coultry Road with an imitation firearm, and threatened staff.

Dublin District Court heard two gardaí were in the rear of the shop on another investigation when the offence is alleged to have occurred.

Detective Ronan D’Arcy told the court that Mr Dunne was pursued out of the shop, where he was arrested in a nearby house.

Gardaí objected to bail and Mr Dunne was remanded in custody, to appear in court again next Tuesday.