Two gardaí and one man injured in Cork crash
A man and two gardaí were taken to hospital last night following a collision in Cork.
The crash happened around 9pm last night on Commons Road, Cork.
Two male garda members were in a collision with another car. The driver of the other car was alone at the time of the collision.
All three men were removed to Cork University Hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries.
Gardaí have said that the matter is under investigation.
Two Gardai & a taxi driver are in hospital with minor injuries following a crash on the Commons Rd Cork. #3News @GardaTraffic @AmbulanceNAS pic.twitter.com/Ef3FYBOxvj— Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) March 4, 2017
