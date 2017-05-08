Two facing charges over attack at Dublin restaurant

Two men are facing charges after another man was attacked at a Dublin restaurant last night.

The incident happened at a premises in Santry at about 7pm.

A man in his 20s was set upon by two other men, however he is not believed to have been seriously hurt.

Gardaí in Ballymun later detained two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, and they are due to appear in court later.