Two due in court in relation to assault on two Gardaí in Finglas
Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an assault on two Gardaí in Finglas in the early hours of the morning.
It happened at Aylward Green at around 1.50am when a male Garda Sergeant and a female Garda approached a number of men, who attacked and assaulted them.
The Sergeant received facial injuries and the female Garda suffered a broken wrist - both were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for treatment.
Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with this incident and are due in court later today.
