Two due in court in connection with €200k found in a car

Two men are due in court in Dublin this morning in connection with the seizure of up to €200,000 in cash.

The discovery was made after Gardaí stopped and searched a car near Fonthill Road on Saturday, August 27.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the seizure, but was released without charge.

The men, aged 31 and 40, are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.