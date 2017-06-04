Two due before Special Criminal Court on dissident charges

Two men are due to appear before a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court this evening in connection with dissident republican activity in Dublin.

The men in their twenties were arrested on Friday, after explosives were found in a car that was stopped in the North Inner City.

The pair are due before the court at 7.30pm this evening.

A third man in his fifties arrested in a follow-up operation has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.