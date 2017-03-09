Two Dublin men found guilty of the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly

Two Dublin men have been found guilty of the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly who was shot dead outside a pub in Meath in March 2013.

Edward McGrath from Springfield in Tallaght was found to be the driver of the car that carried the gunman to the Huntsman Inn in Gormanston.

Victim Peter Butterly.

The court was satisfied his co-accused Sharif Kelly, of Pinewood Green Road in Balbriggan, was the driver of a second getaway car.

Sharif Kelly

The suspected gunman did not show up for the trial before the non-jury Special Criminal Court and is still on the run.

A self-confessed accomplice turned ‘supergrass’ gave evidence against Kelly and McGrath and is now in the State’s Witness Protection Programme.

The two men were remanded in custody this afternoon ahead of their sentence hearing next month.