Two Dublin men arrested following 'attempted hit' in Amsterdam

Police in the Netherlands are continuing to question two Dublin men following an armed incident in Amsterdam.

They were among four men arrested after an attempted shooting, while three firearms were also discovered in a follow-up search.

One of the men, a 29-year-old from the Drimnagh area, is understood to be a senior figure in the Kinahan drugs cartel.

The man is said to be 'well known to gardaí'

The incident is said to have taken place in a pub in Rembrandt Square, in central Amsterdam at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

The victim is thought to have escaped death after the gun failed to fire.

“He tried to shoot him in the head, but the gun jammed,” said one source.

Other sources confirmed this, although some reports indicated that it was a murder threat rather than attempted murder.

The victim, described as a Dutch national originally from Nigeria, is thought to have fled the pub.

Armed backup was called and police entered the premises and arrested who they said was the “main suspect”. Three others were also arrested, including one outside the premises.

One of the Irishmen is a convicted drug dealer from Drimnagh, south Dublin, described as a significant player in the Kinahan organised crime group.

The second Dubliner is thought to be a 23-year-old from the south inner city, considered to be an associate of the Drimnagh man.

Three firearms, including a Glock handgun and a Walther PPK handgun, were found discarded or hidden inside the pub.

Police said the firearms were sent off for ballistic and fingerprint examination.

The Kinahan cartel has had long and extensive dealings in Amsterdam in relation to trafficking.

Additional reporting from the Irish Examiner.