Two Dublin men admit assault and robbery of €20k of jewellery

Two young Dublin men have pleaded guilty to beating up a man and robbing €20,000 of Boodles jewellery from him.

The victim was kicked in the face during the assault on Dame Lane which was described by the judge as violent and aggressive.

The court heard the victim in this case was on Dame Lane in Dublin’s city centre in September 2016 when he was attacked by up to three men.

He was punched, kicked and had his bag stolen.

Two necklaces worth €10,000 each were inside the bag from Boodles.

22-year-old Jordan Carthy of St Mary’s Road in Eastwall and 18-year-old Shane Walsh of Thomas Davis Street in Inchicore pleaded guilty to the assault and robbery.

Criminal courts of Justice in Dublin. Pic: Joshua St John.

The judge was told the young men had taken drink and drugs that night and did not know what was in the bag when they stole it.

CCTV footage showed Jordan Carthy holding the victim down while Shane Walsh stamped on his head.

The victim said his nose was broken during the assault and that he genuinely thought he was going to be killed and feels lucky to be alive.

The men will be sentenced next month.