Two Dublin beaches closed for second day after sewage spillage

Two of Dublin's most popular beaches remain closed for a second day today following a sewage spillage after this week's heavy rain.

Water samples have been taken and results are expected on Monday.

Dublin City Council has confirmed the temporary closure of bathing areas at Dollymount Strand and Sandymount as a precaution.

They said in a statement: "A temporary bathing water prohibition has been issued for Dollymount Strand and Sandymount Strand effective from 9/6/17."

They also said: "Bathing water samples will be taken at these bathing areas today, with results being available on Monday 12/6/17."