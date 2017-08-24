Two Dublin beaches ban swimming as high levels of bacteria found in water

Swimming bans have been issued at two north Dublin beaches.

The public is being advised to stay out of the water at Loughshinny and Rush South after tests found high levels of bacteria in it. Samples were taken at the beaches on August 21.

The bans are temporary, until levels return to normal. In the meantime, the beaches remain open.

Fresh samples have been at the beaches today. The results of tests on those will be known within a few days.

Fingal County Council says it suspects sewage from a wastewater treatment plant or sewer network is to blame.

Previous samples for the beaches can be seen here (Loughshinny) and here (Rush South).