Two dogs and up to seven horses shot in North Cork dispute

A number of horses and two dogs were shot dead in the early hours of yesterday morning in a dispute in north Cork, writes Joe Leogue.

The incident took place at a house in rural Newmarket.

It is understood that the dispute spilled out of the house, and that a man in his 30s allegedly shot at a car, damaging the vehicle, in an argument with an older man in the area.

Up to seven horses were subsequently found shot dead following the incident, as well as two dogs.

It is understood that gardai have seized two firearms as part of their investigation into the incident.

The Garda Press Office confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Mallow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The arrest came following a public appeal by gardai for information on the whereabouts of a car.

A Garda spokesperson said that gardai were called to a house in the Newmarket area at around 2.30am Sunday morning following reports of a dispute.

“No one was injured and a male in his 30s left the scene in a 131 C registration Black Toyota Corolla Saloon Car,” a Garda spokesperson said.

At the time gardai advised the public not to approach the vehicle in question, but stood down their appeal for information on the car’s whereabouts following the arrest.