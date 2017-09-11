Two dead, three injured in horrific Cork crash

Update 12.51pm: Gardaí have confirmed that a man and a woman in their 60s were killed after the car that they were passengers in was involved in a collision with a truck in north Cork.

The man and woman were pronounced dead in the scene.

The driver of the car and the third passenger, a male and female in their 60s, were injured and were taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The driver of the second car involved was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place on the N20 Cork to Mallow Road and Garda are asking people travelling from Mallow to take alternative routes.

Garda wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Two people have died and four people have been injured following an horrific crash in Cork this morning, writes Eoin English.

The man and the woman who were travelling in the same car were killed following a collision involving two cars and a lorry on the N20 Cork to Mallow road, close to the Waterloo junction, around 11am.

Gardaí have sealed off the accident site for a full forensic collision investigation.

They are also trying to trace relatives of the deceased who it is believed may have been tourists visiting the Cork region.

