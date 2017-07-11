Two dead after house fire in Co Kildare

Two men have died in a fire at a house in Co Kildare.

The alarm was raised in Tully East, Kildare Town, at 2.40am this morning.

Three units of the fire service attended the scene and the bodies of two men, one in his 70s and one as his 30s, were discovered in the house.

An investigation has been launched in to the cause of the fire.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

