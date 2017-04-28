Two Cork men charged with with possession of firearms and ammunition

Two Cork men accused of IRA membership were freshly charged today at the Special Criminal Court with possession of firearms and ammunition.

Joseph Walsh (aged 36) of Glengarriff Road, Fair Hill, Co Cork and Michael Gilmartin (aged 46), with an address at Chestnut Drive, Cluain Ard, Newtown, Cobh, Co Cork were charged today with possession of firearms including a magazine suitable for a 9mm parabellum pistol, a 9mm parabellum pistol and a double-barrel sawn-off shotgun at Chestnut Drive, Cluain Ard, Newtown, Cobh, County Cork on December 14 last year.

They were also charged with possession of 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition and eight shotgun cartridges at the same place on the same date.

Last December, the men were charged with membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉíreann, otherwise the IRA on December 14, 2016.

They were arrested that month in Cork with another man, Sean Walsh (aged 50) of St John's Well, Fair Hill, who is charged with IRA membership.

The men were remanded in custody until May 26, when their case is listed for mention again.