Two convicted of killing man in row over chihuahua dogs

Two men have been convicted for killing a man in Co Westmeath during a row over the breeding of chihuahuas.

Christopher Nevin was beaten to death with a hatchet outside his friend’s house at Tailteann Road in Navan on November 19, 2015.

The jury came back with the verdicts this afternoon after deliberating for seven hours and twenty two minutes.

Josh Turner and Wayne Cluskey, of Mooretown in Ratoath, Co. Meath, both stood trial for Christopher Nevin’s murder.

From left to right: Wayne Cluskey, Christopher Nevin and Josh Turner. Pictures: Ciara Wilkinson

Mr Turner was convicted by a majority verdict while his co-accused was acquitted of murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court heard they were looking for some sort of payment from Mr. Nevin after Josh gave him a male chihuahua to breed with his three female dogs.

An eye witness told the trial that Mr Nevin came screaming out of the house he was in with an axe.

Mr Turner claimed he was provoked and “just flipped and lost control” while his co-accused said he was acting in self defence.

The victim’s wife Lisa screamed abuse at the dock when the verdicts came in and she had to be restrained after she threw a water bottle across the court room.

Their sentence hearing is due to take place on Monday week.