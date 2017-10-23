Two companies announce 60 jobs for Clare

Global medical software company Vitalograph is announcing 50 new jobs as part of a significant expansion in County Clare.

It is investing €12m at its Ennis plant.

General Manager at Vitalograph Ireland, Frank Keane, says they will be further expanding in the area of clinical drug trials.

He said: "We already have a 100 people in Ennis and are adding 50 across the range of software developers, data and software quality analysts and mechanical engineers.

"We want a mixture of entry level graduates and experienced roles."

Elsewhere, a seaweed company in Co. Clare is creating 10 new jobs following a €200,000 investment.

The family-run Wild Irish Seaweed business currently has a workforce of 13, including seven full-time employees and six harvesters.

Up to €50,000 is being invested by Alison Cowzer of Dragon's Den.

Clare Local Enterprise Office has matched a similar investment figure while owners the Talty family are putting in a further €100,000 into their business.