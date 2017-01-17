Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

The PSNI says two children are in a critical condition after being knocked down in Co Antrim.

The collision happened on the Staffordstown Road near Randalstown, at around 4.40pm this afternoon.

The boy and girl were hit by a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene.

Roads in the area remain closed and diversions are in place.

More as we get it…
