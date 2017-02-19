Two charged with firearms offences in Belfast

Two men have been charged with firearms offences in the North.

They were arrested in the Yorkgate area of north Belfast on Friday.

A PSNI statement said: "Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch have charged a 21-year-old man with conspiracy to possess a firearm in suspicious circumstances, attempted possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and attempted possession of class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

"A 24-year-old man was charged with attempted possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances."

Both men are due to appear at Belfast magistrates' court on Monday.