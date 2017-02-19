Two charged with firearms offences in Belfast

Back to Ireland Home

Two men have been charged with firearms offences in the North.

They were arrested in the Yorkgate area of north Belfast on Friday.

A PSNI statement said: "Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch have charged a 21-year-old man with conspiracy to possess a firearm in suspicious circumstances, attempted possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and attempted possession of class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

"A 24-year-old man was charged with attempted possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances."

Both men are due to appear at Belfast magistrates' court on Monday.
KEYWORDS: north, firearm, crime, psni

 

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland