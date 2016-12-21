Two charged in connection with Wicklow aggravated burglary

Two men in their 20s have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Wicklow nearly two years ago.

The men, aged 20 and 22, appeared before Arklow District Court this morning, charged in connection with an investigation into the robbery which happened at a house in Ashford, on March 12, 2015.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear before Bray District Court tomorrow.

The investigation is ongoing.