Two charged after drugs worth almost €500k seized in Dublin

Almost €500,000 worth of drugs has been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí seized cannabis herb and resin - and a small amount of cocaine in a search in Clondalkin yesterday.

Three people - a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s were arrested as part of the operation.

One man in his 20s was released last night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man and woman were charged with drugs offences and will appear at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.