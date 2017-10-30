Two brothers charged in connection with Limerick stabbing; Victim received 500 stitches

Two brothers have been charged in connection with a bank holiday stabbing in Limerick.

A special sitting of Limerick District Court heard this afternoon that the victim of the attack on the Ballycummin Road in Raheen on Saturday received 500 stitches to his head, neck and back.

19-year old Daniel Harty and 20-year old Martin Harty, both of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, were each charged with assault causing harm.

Daniel Harty was refused bail, while Martin Harty was remanded in custody for a bail application tomorrow.

The court heard gardaí allege that the incident is linked to a long running feud between two families.