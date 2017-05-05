Two arrests made and €300k seized in Dublin investigation 'linked to Kinahan gang'

Two men were arrested and €300,000 was seized in Dublin yesterday.

The arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in Dublin.

The arrests were made by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau after a planned search in Sandyford, Dublin.

Media reports state that the raid was targeting the Kinahan gang.

Along with the €300,000 cash, cash counting and packaging equipment was also seized.

It is understood the two men arrested are brothers and they are suspected of committing money laundering offences.

A man in his 30s is currently being detained at Blackrock Garda Station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A second man was arrested in Clondalkin after follow-up searches in the area.

He is also being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
