Two arrested on suspicion of blackmail, hijacking, theft

Police in Newry have arrested two men, aged 36 and 29, on suspicion of blackmail, hijacking, theft and false imprisonment.

The PSNI say a man driving his car was stopped by a 'road closed' sign and two men wearing hi-vis jackets.

They proceeded to take the driver's car keys and assault him. They also demanded his mobile phone before driving off in his car.

Police later recovered the stolen car and mobile phone from an address in east Belfast.