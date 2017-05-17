Two arrested in the North on suspicion of human trafficking
17/05/2017 - 19:19:21Back to Ireland Home
A 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in the North.
They were taken into custody on Tuesday evening after an operation in Deungnnon - following a report of concern for the safety of a woman in the area.
A 29-year-old woman was rescued and is now receiving assistance from police and other agencies
Both arrested individuals remain in custody assisting with enquiries.
Join the conversation - comment here