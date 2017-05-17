Two arrested in the North on suspicion of human trafficking

A 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in the North.

They were taken into custody on Tuesday evening after an operation in Deungnnon - following a report of concern for the safety of a woman in the area.

A 29-year-old woman was rescued and is now receiving assistance from police and other agencies

Both arrested individuals remain in custody assisting with enquiries.
