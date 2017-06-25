Two arrested in murder bid probe after man struck with hatchet

Back to Ireland Home

A man has been hit with a hatchet in an assault, police have said.

The victim was said to be in a stable condition in hospital after being attacked on the Glenrosa Link area of north Belfast at about 1.15am.

The PSNI said two men, both aged 26, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a short time after the attack.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses.
KEYWORDS: hatchet, belfast, psni

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland