Two people have been arrested as part of a murder inquiry in Dublin.

62 year old Noel Kirwan was shot dead as he sat in a car in the driveway of a house at St Ronan's Drive in Clondalkin on the 22nd of December last year.

Gardai detained a man and a woman in their 20s in North County Dublin this morning - they are being held at Lucan and Blanchardstown stations.