Two arrested in connection with alleged loyalist paramilitary activity in Derry
Two men have been arrested in connection with violent loyalist paramilitary activity in Derry, the PSNI has said.
A 21-year-old man was detained in the city by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch in connection to a number of terrorism offences, including a shooting incident at a house in the Bonds Street area on the evening of December 20 2016.
The male occupant escaped injury when shots were fired through the window.
A 44-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of a number of other terrorism offences.
Both men were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. The 44-year-old was later released.
