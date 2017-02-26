Two arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Dublin, released without charge
26/02/2017 - 10:55:22Back to Ireland Home
Two people arrested during an investigation into a fatal shooting in Dublin on February 19, have been released without charge.
A man in his mid 30's and a woman in her late 30's were arrested on the 20/21 February in connection with the investigation into the death of a man on North Circular Road, Dublin.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
The investigation is still ongoing and Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information.
Join the conversation - comment here