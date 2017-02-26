Two arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Dublin, released without charge

Back to Ireland Home

Two people arrested during an investigation into a fatal shooting in Dublin on February 19, have been released without charge.

A man in his mid 30's and a woman in her late 30's were arrested on the 20/21 February in connection with the investigation into the death of a man on North Circular Road, Dublin.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

The investigation is still ongoing and Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information.
KEYWORDS: garda, dublin, investigation

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland