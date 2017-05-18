Two arrested as part of investigation into dissident Republican activity

Two men have been arrested in Meath and Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident Republican activity.

Gardaí from the Special Detective and Emergency Response Units searched a house in Meath and another in West Dublin today and arrested the two men who are in their 30s.

They are both currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act in a west Dublin Garda Station, where they can be held for up to three days.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.