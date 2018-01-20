Two arrested after man found dead at Belfast flat

A man and woman in their 20s have been arrested after a 53-year-old man was found dead at a flat in east Belfast, police have said.

The man was found at a property in the London Road area this morning. He had sustained a number of injuries to his head and face, according to the PSNI.

A murder investigation has been launched and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death, police said.

The 25-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and were still in custody this afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "I am appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this crime, to get in touch with the investigation team by calling 101, quoting reference 347 of January 20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."