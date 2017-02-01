Two arrested after cannabis worth €110k seized in Cork

5.5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000 has been seized by Gardaí from the Cork Divisional Drug Unit.

The cannabis was found during a planned search at a house in Cogan's Cottages, Ballinlough Rd, Douglas yesterday afternoon.

The Gardaí also arrested two men, one in his late 50s and another who is 30.

The men were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Anglesea St Garda station under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking)Act 1996 as amended.