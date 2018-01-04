Two arrested after €70k cocaine seizure
Two men have been arrested in connection with a cocaine seizure in Finglas in Dublin yesterday.
€70,000 of the drug was discovered in the Abbotstown area following an intelligence-led operation by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as well as the Special Crime Task Force.
Two suspects aged 23 and 35 were arrested and taken to Finglas garda station for questioning.
They can be held for up to seven days.
