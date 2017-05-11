Two arrested after €230,000 worth of cannabis discovered in Kildare

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis in Kildare.

Gardaí assisted by the dog unit carried out a planned search of a house in Rathangan yesterday afternoon.

They discovered cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €230,000 and two men, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the scene.

Both men have been charged in relation to the seizure and are scheduled to appear before Naas District Court.