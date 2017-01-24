Two Aer Lingus workers and Chinese national charged in connection with human trafficking probe

Two Aer Lingus workers and a Chinese national have been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with organised human trafficking at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus employees, Peter Kernan, 56, of the Old Rectory Lodge, Cellbridge, Co. Kildare and Frederick Chan, 61, of Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch, Cellbridge but originally from Hong Kong, are charged under the Human Trafficking Act with facilitating the unlawful entry of non-nationals into the State on January 9 and Jan 22 last.

Chinese national Xing Wang, 28, who is of no-fixed abode, is charged under the Theft and Fraud Act with possessing a false Hong Kong passport at the white car park at Dublin Airport on Sunday, Jan. 22.

He also has two connected charges under the Immigration Act for failing to present himself to an immigration officer on his arrival in the State and not having a passport.

The three were arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) into an alleged people smuggling ring at the country's main airport.

Det Garda Brendan O Somachain told Judge Cormac Dunne that father-of-two Kernan was charged at 9.35pm on Monday at Swords Garda station. He had no reply after he was charged, the court was told. Judge Dunne noted that there was an objection to bail.

Peter Kernan. Pic: Courtpix

Det Garda O Somachain said it was alleged that “Mr Kernan along with others organised to facilitate the illegal entry into the State of non-nationals, for them to by-pass passport control and to exit the airport with no contact with security personnel at all.”

He added that it was alleged that a sum of money was paid for this to be done and he told the court money has been seized from the accused.

The GNIB detective said that there was an objection to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges, the likely penalty and that it was alleged Mr Kernan associated with organised criminal gangs who have access to false documents. However, he also said that some bail terms have been agreed with the defence.

Defence solicitor Amanda Connolly said her client's passport is being kept by gardai and he will not apply for a new one. She said a person had been proposed to stand bail and act as an independent surety but due to the publicity surrounding the case that offer was withdrawn.

Ms Connolly said other family members, some of them elderly, are being canvassed to see if they would come to court with money and to stand bail for Mr Kernan.

Judge Dunne set his bail in the sum of €2,000 and required independent surety €20,000 with conditions that he reside at his home address and notify gardai of any change, sign on three times a week at Leixlip Garda station, provide gardai with a mobile phone number on which he can be contacted at all times, not apply for a new passport and have no contact directly or indirectly with Mr Chan. Dressed in a brown jacket, black trousers, shoes, jumper and a green shirt, Mr Kernan remained silent during the hearing.

His two adult sons were in court as well as his partner and her daughter had come to court to support him. He was remanded in custody with consent to bail under these terms and will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Jan. 31 next.

Mr Wang, dressed in blue jeans, black jacket and top, and white runners remained silent during his hearing.

Det Garda Keith Cleary told Judge Cormac that the 28-year-old was arrested at the White Car Park, at the airport on Sunday and taken to Coolock Garda station where he was detained. His period of detention was extended by senior gardaí and at 8.40pm on Monday he was charged.

Det Garda Cleary said Wang made “no reply” when charged. The proceedings were transalated for him by an interpreter. His solicitor Michael Kelleher told the court that there were identify and status issues in relation to his client which have to be resolved.

Judge Dunne remanded him in custody until January 27 and granted him legal aid.

Mr Chan, did not require an interpreter and greeted “good morning” to the judge when he entered the courtroom. Det Garda Lorcan Tighe told the court that Mr Chan was charged at just after 2am on Tuesday and had no reply to the charges.

His solicitor Michael Kelleher told the court a bail application was not being made at this stage and it was agreed that the case could be adjourned until Friday at Cloverhill District Court.

There would be a garda objection but Mr Kelleher said a bail application would be made on Friday.

Judge Dunne remanded him in custody until January 27. The judge deferred granting legal aid to allow gardai time to explore Mr Chan's circumstances. A statement of his means was handed into court.

He thanked the judge at the end of the hearing.