Two accused of murder of David Douglas to face non-jury trial

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has held that they are to face trial in the non-jury court because “the ordinary courts are inadequate for effective administration of justice” in this case.

Douglas, 55, from Killala Road, in Cabra in north Dublin was fatally wounded in a shooting outside his wife’s shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on afternoon of July 1 last.

He was the ninth person to die in the Hutch-Kinahan feud which has claimed the lives of ten people.

Nathan Foley, 18, from Rosary Road, Dublin 8 and Frederick 'Freddie' Thompson, 36, of Loreto Road, Maryland, in Dublin are to stand trial for the murder and they faced separate court hearings on Thursday.

Mr Foley was was brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

The youth, who was remanded in custody, is charged with the murder of Mr Douglas and criminal damage to a car at Strand Road, Dublin 4 three days later.

Det Sergeant Paul Murphy, of Kilmainham Garda station, told the court that Mr Foley “made no reply after caution” when he was charged at 10.31am on Thursday morning with the murder.

Garda Darren Reid also told the court that Foley had no reply when he was charged with criminal damage to the car.

A State solicitor told the court that the book of evidence was ready and it was served in court by Det Sgt Murphy. The court heard the DPP has directed trial on indictment but “the ordinary courts are inadequate for effective administration of justice” in this case. In accordance with the Offences Against the State Act, the DPP granted a certificate for Mr Foley to be sent forward for trial to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Judge Walsh granted the State’s request and told the accused he was being returned for trial to the Special Criminal Court. A date for Mr Foley's next hearing has yet to be set and he has not indicated how he will plead to the charges.

Dressed in a light blue top, runners and grey tracksuit bottoms, Mr Foley did not address the court during the hearing. Judge Walsh noted the accused is unemployed and he acceded to a request from defence solicitor Matthew de Courcy to grant legal aid to Mr Foley.

The judge also directed that copies of videos of interviews were to be disclosed to the defence.

Co-defendant, Frederick 'Freddie' Thompson, of Loreto Road, Maryland, in Dublin who is charged with the murder of Mr Douglas appeared before before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. He was originally charged in November and had been remanded in custody. He was also served with a book of evidence today and sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court.