Twitter reveals biggest trends of the year

Repeal the Eighth, Brexit, Ophelia and Irish Water were among the biggest trending stories on Twitter in Ireland this year.

The social media giant's released details of some of the biggest international trends of 2017 with Trump, Syria, the UK election and the Manchester bombing all featuring.

In the sporting world, Ireland's victory over England in the Six Nations and Conor McGregor's big fight with Floyd Mayweather got Twitter buzzing.

One of the most iconic photos from Hurricane Ophelia.

Meanwhile, one Kerry family made it big on the social media platform with a video of a bat.

Barry Collins from Twitter said the Flemings were "Twitter Gold":

"The Flemings in Kerry have their notoriety globally when they were trying to remove a bat from a kitchen and the commentary from the son, Tadhg, is absolutely hilarious," he said.