TWEETS: Rising tides lead to spot flooding in Cork

Back to Ireland Home

Cork has once again fallen foul of rising tides as parts of the city centre have begun to flood.

The city council issued a tidal flood alert for 9.04am this morning.

Parts of Lapp's Quay, Morrison's Island and Father Matthew Quay have already begun to flood.

Cork wasn't the only place to get hammered with rising waters, check out this video from Clontarf this afternoon.

Outside of the city, rising water levels have led to road coverage in Middleton.
KEYWORDS: cork, flooding, city centre, high tides

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland