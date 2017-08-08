Tusla introduces action plans in response to reports on foster care services

The child and family agency says it is putting action plans in place to improve foster care services in Galway/Roscommon and Kerry.

It follows two reports which highlighted shortcomings in standards of care.

In Kerry, Tusla says a new garda vetting alert system has been put in place, and outstanding reviews of foster carers will be completed by the end of the year.

In Galway/Roscommon allegations of abuse will be dealt with in a timely fashion and all complaints and allegations are now tracked through bi-monthly meetings.

"HIQA inspection reports are an important measurement tool and allow us to ensure that Tusla services operate at the highest possible standard. The areas identified for improvement in both reports are being actively progressed through comprehensive action plans," said Dermot Halpin, service director with Tusla.

"HIQA’s inspection report of foster care services in Kerry shows examples of good practice, for example, all foster carers received training before their approval and 100% of foster carers were allocated a link social worker, with the majority of foster carers having frequent support and supervision visits.

"In Galway / Roscommon, the report shows that the fostering team is committed to providing the best possible service to children and foster carers through the provision of additional supports such as social care workers, occupational therapists, and respite care for those who need it and a range of supplementary training options."