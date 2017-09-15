TUI president: Too soon to say if schools will close

Irish secondary schools could be facing industrial action.

Almost nine out of ten members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland have rejected the new public service pay agreement.

The union has said the result reflects anger at pay inequality in the profession.

They have also voted by 81% for industrial action, up to and including strike action.

TUI President Joanne Irwin believes it is too soon to say if we can expect school closures.

"What will happen now is we will go into the Public Services Committee on Monday, we will register the vote of TUI members and our executive committee will decide then what to do with the industrial action mandate," she said.