Truck jackknifes on M50 ramp

Back to Ireland Home

An articulated truck has jackknifed at a busy junction on the M50 this evening.

The incident occurred at Junction Five in Finglas, on the ramp to the N2.

It happened shortly after 4pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The AA has warned that delays are to be expected.
KEYWORDS: truck, m50, dublin, traffic

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland