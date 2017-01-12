Trolley watch: 509 people waiting for a hospital bed across the country
12/01/2017 - 11:04:05Back to Ireland Home
509 people were waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
The figure is down from 543 yesterday, however, it is the third day in a row the number has reached over 500.
Cork University Hospital remains among the worst affected, with 41 patients waiting on a bed.
Last week, overcrowding in hospitals reached a record high of 612 patients.
Join the conversation - comment here