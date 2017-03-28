Triona Priestly's mother remembers her daughter's final moments with Ed Sheeran ahead of third anniversary

This weekend marks the third anniversary of Irish teenager Triona Priestly, who had her dying wish granted to her when she received a phone call from singer songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Ed sang 'Little Bird' to Triona in her final moments. Triona was only 15 when she passed away and had been battling cystic fibrosis for years.

Triona’s mother Bernie Priestley spoke on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 today about her daughter.

"She loved life. She loved the simple things in life. She loved family. She loved friends. Her dog was the most important thing to her in her life," said Bernie.

On the day Triona passed away, Ed Sheeran called her in her final moments as her family was gathered around her bed.

"We called the boys and we all went into the room and we were all sitting around and her CF nurse was there and her godfather was there. I was asked did I want to lie beside her.

"The monitors were slowing down and Colm got up and left. We were wondering where's he going, he disappeared.

"The consultant was standing the other side of the bed. When Colm came back in he was on the phone. He had gone to the toilet and the phone had rang when he was in the bathroom, and it was Ed Sheeran.

"He said 'Ed I'm going to put you on a loudspeaker to put beside Triona's bed. He put the phone down beside her ear.

"I can't really remember what words he said, and we kind of knew that the monitors were slowing down and her heart rate was slowing down.

"Colm just said 'if you'd like to sing it would be great'. I think he caught him a bit by surprise and he started to sing Little Bird without his guitar and then his guitar kind of came in, and he sang the whole song to her.

Rest in peace Triona, so heartbreaking x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) April 1, 2014

"It lasted I suppose three or four minutes and when he finished we all clapped.

"Colm thanked him and took the phone back up and as he was saying goodbye to him I looked down at Triona and I looked at the consultant and I said 'I think she is asleep'. He took the stethoscope down and he put it on her chest and he just said 'her heart has stopped'. It was an amazing moment.

"I know for us we lost out daughter but as I said she loved her movies. If she was to write it was the real Fault in Our Stars. She deserved that.

"The consultant asked would you like us to take the mask off. He unclipped it and it fell from her face and she had the most beautiful smile. It was amazing. That was what she heard, that was where she moved on from.

"The consultant said afterwards 'In all my years I never experienced what I experienced in that room'. It was very surreal."